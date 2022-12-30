Top news stories of 2022

CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY) —As we gear up to enter 2023 over the weekend, WWAY is taking a look back on some of our biggest stories covered this year, in no particular order.

Wilmington International Airport welcomed a new airline. Avelo came to Wilmington in its second year of operations, flying to destinations in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, New Haven, Connecticut, Orlando, Florida, and seasonally to Washington, D.C. / Baltimore, Maryland.

“We have 1.1 million people in our catchment area, and now they have access to low fares,” said Jeff Bourke, ILM airport director.

Also in 2022, former Chadbourn Police Chief Anthony Spivey led several law enforcement agencies on a multiple-day search for him, after his car was found with a suicide note in it, and his boat was found abandoned in the Lumber River.

Spivey disappeared before his bond hearing, after being charged with theft of drugs, guns, and money from the Chadbourn Police evidence locker. He was also facing charges for the theft of catalytic converters. Spivey was found alive across the border in South Carolina. He now faces more than 100 felony and misdemeanor charges.

“We will aggressively prosecute those who would obstruct justice. Not only Mr. Spivey himself, but also those who would help him,” said Jon David, Columbus County District Attorney.

The first and only hurricane to impact the Cape Fear Area in 2022 was Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in South Carolina on September 30.

Sunset Beach saw significant damage caused by the storm surge brought by Ian, with numerous beach access points closed as a result of boardwalk damage from strong winds and water, and the town’s dunes suffered significant erosion from the four-to-six feet surge.

“You’ll see some of the significant erosion the dunes took. The dunes did their job, they protected the mainland and island of Sunset Beach, but they took a pretty good beating,” said Paul Hasenmeier, Sunset Beach Fire Chief.

A visit from the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump to Wilmington, drew thousands for a “Save America” rally, with Trump speaking along with representative Ted Budd. During the rally, Trump spoke about his time in office.

“We had the strongest border ever, Biden and the democrat Congress created the worst inflation in more than 50 years,” said Donald Trump.

Another big story in 2022, a tragic find after Wilmington Police and other law enforcement agencies searched for missing Wilmington teen, MiYonna Jones, for two weeks at the New Hanover County Landfill. The high school girl’s body was found in Pender County.

Three people have since been arrested and charged in connection with the case, including her half-brother, Jahreese Jones, who is charged with first-degree murder.

“In the entire time I have been in this office, I’ve never seen a more extensive investigation to bring a child home as I’ve personally been witnessing the past 2 weeks,” said Ben David, New Hanover County District Attorney.Wrapping up our top stories for 2022, a reckless boater on the Intracoastal Waterway.

A man drove as 63-foot cabin cruiser down the waterway from Surf City towards “Figure Eight Island.”

The boater was reportedly going 15-miles-per hour, and produced a 3ft to 4ft foot boat wake, damaging several docks and boats along the way.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office “Marine Unit” stopped the boat at the Figure Eight Island Bridge.