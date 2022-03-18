Topsail Beach man arrested on child sex crimes

Oliver Wendell Alphin, III (Photo: Pender County Sheriff's Office)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Topsail Beach man has been arrested on nine counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Detectives with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Topsail Beach Police Department arrested Oliver Wendell Alphin, III, 25, on Thursday.

A PCSO spokesman said Alphin was arrested as the result of cybertips generated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations Internet Crimes Against Children Task.

Those tips were referred to the sheriff’s office for investigation.

Alphin was given a $150,000 secured bond.

His first appearance was scheduled for Friday.

Additional charges are expected.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office asks members of the public with information concerning Alphin or his involvement in possessing child pornography contact Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard at (910) 259-1437.