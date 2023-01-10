Trial underway in Columbus County for 2016 Murder

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —A trial is officially underway for a 2016 Whiteville murder, with the suspect facing multiple charges.

James McKamey is facing charges for murder, attempted murder, assault, and robbery.

McKamey is accused of stabbing Carol Greer, a retired Columbus County music teacher, to her to death in August of 2016. Her body was found near a storage building behind her home.

McKamey is also charged with attempted murder and assault in connection to the stabbing of Reshonta Love.

The two incidents happened within a day of the other.

McKamey allegedly stabbed love more than a dozen times on West Nance Street on August 29. The next day Whiteville Police responded to a 911 call on Smyrna Drive where they found Greer.

During the trial opening statements were made, witnesses testified, including the neighbor who found Greer dead, and the Whiteville Police officer who was the first on the scene.

This trial has sixteen jurors, and Superior Court Judge Douglas Sasser is presiding the trial.

Columbus County District Attorney Jon David is arguing.

David is seeking the death penalty for McKamey in this trial.