Troopers investigating hit-and-run on US 117 in Pender County

Police lights (Photo: KXLN)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened in Pender County over the weekend.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Saturday on US 117 near Pike Creek Road.

The victim was traveling south on US 117 on a trike bicycle and was hit by a car. The victim sustained serious injuries and is currently still in ICU. The driver took off.

NCSHP says it was determined from the debris left at the scene that the suspect was driving a white 2020-2021 Kia Soul with right front corner and right side damage, along with the glass missing from passenger mirror or possible passenger side mirror missing.

The suspect was last seen driving south on US 117 towards Rocky Point.

If you know any information, call 911.