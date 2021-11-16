Two Duke basketball players arrested on DWI charges

Coach K's grandson, Michael Savarino, and star freshman Paolo Banchero are charged with crimes related to driving while under the influence.

Mike Krzyzewski - Duke University Blue Devils Basketball Head Coach (Photo: Ed Clemente / MGN)

ORANGE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) — Two Duke basketball players, including Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson, were arrested in Orange County.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by Savarino, 20, on Bushy Cook Road near W. Ten Road around 1 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. The trooper said Savarino ran a stop sign and was showing signs of impairment.

The trooper had Savarino take a breathalyzer. He reportedly blew a .08, which is over what is legally allowed in North Carolina. He has a Dec. 9th court date scheduled on charges of driving while impaired, failure to yield at a stop sign and driving after consuming. He also had his driver’s license revoked for 30 days under this North Carolina law.

Banchero, 19, was in the vehicle with Savarino. He faces charges of aiding and abetting DWI.

