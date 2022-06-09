Two inmates attempt suicide in Brunswick County Detention Center

Two inmates in Brunswick County have attempted suicide in the last two months.

Brunswick County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Sarah Johnson/WWAY)

A spokeswoman for the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office confirms a female inmate committed suicide in the Brunswick County Detention Center on May 18. Following the incident, an internal investigation was conducted and all policies and guidelines, both state and agency mandated, were followed by the Detention Center staff.

Another inmate attempted suicide on June 6 and they are currently under medical care. The spokeswoman says this is to the credit of the quick response of detention officers, medical staff, EMS, and fire personnel. An internal investigation was conducted after this incident as well and both state and agency guidelines were followed. The Sheriff’s Office was not able to confirm the condition of the inmate.

The Sheriff’s Office will continue to work with and cooperate fully with the NC Jail Inspector’s Office as they conduct their investigation.