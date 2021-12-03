Two men accused of breaking into West Columbus High, stealing tools and truck

Joshua Williams and James Brown (Photo: CCSO)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested for allegedly breaking into West Columbus High School last week.

The sheriff’s office says James Brown and Joshua Williamson broke into the auto mechanics classroom at the high school around 2:15 a.m. on Thanksgiving, reportedly taking several tools and a truck.

Deputies later found the truck about a mile down the road in a field.

After an investigation, authorities arrested the two men on Wednesday and recovered most of the stolen property.

Williamson and Brown face charges of breaking and entering and felony larceny.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 642-6551.