Two rescued, crews still searching for one person after kayak flips in Lake Waccamaw
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — Crews in Columbus County are actively searching for a missing person after a kayak flipped on Lake Waccamaw on Sunday afternoon.
Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene says they received a call around 12:45 pm that three people were kayaking on the lake when the kayak flipped over.
Two people have been rescued and crews are still searching for a third person.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.