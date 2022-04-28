U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley spoke with voters in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC —Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley visited the Port City on Thursday, to mark the start of early voting.

Beasley was the first African-American woman to serve as Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, and has served as an Associate Justice of the State Supreme Court. She spoke with voters in Wilmington about her platform.

“We’re out here listening to people talk about the importance of rising costs, whereas so many people here are struggling in the state, and so we’re addressing the critical issues, and letting everybody around the state know why this race is so important,” said Cheri Beasley, U.S. Senate Candidate.

Earlier this week, WWAY CBS aired the Republican U.S. Senate Candidates Debate.