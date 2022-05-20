UNCW breaks ground on $55.5M Randall Library expansion

Some big changes are coming to UNCW's Randall Library.

UNCW Randall Library groundbreaking (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday afternoon for the Randall Library Renovation and Expansion.

It will include a 118,000 square foot, three-story renovation that includes 80,000 square feet of new building construction and renovations to the existing library.

All special collections and university archives will be in one space called “The Center for Southeast North Carolina Archives and History.” It will house historical documents related to local politics, the environment, legislative records, and archived news videos from WWAY.

Associate Provost for Teaching, Learning & Library Services and Dean of the Library Dr. Lucy Holman says the new space will better serve students and the community.

“I think it will really enhance their learning experience. We like to say we’re putting learning on display. There will be so many new opportunities for them in terms of technology and new services, so I think it will be very exciting for our new students,” Holman said.

The new library will also have expanded tech spaces like digital maker spaces, virtual, and augmented reality labs, and a data visualization lab.

Construction begins Monday and should be completed by August 2024. Holman says the project will have minimal impact on students using the library and its services until the summer of 2024. At that time, the library will close for the final phase of construction, and services typically offered in the library will be offered elsewhere on campus.