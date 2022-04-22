UNCW celebrates retiring Chancellor Sartarelli

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW hosted a campus celebration honoring outgoing Chancellor Jose Sartarelli.

Sartarelli took office in July of 2015, and will retire this June. He is UNCW’s sixth chancellor.

A campus picnic and building dedication was held, with Osprey Hall being renamed Sartarelli Hall.

He spoke at today’s celebration, reflecting on his time at the university.

“When you commit yourself to a cause, and you see the fruition of that cause, and the impact of that cause on people, I think it makes it very special, so I’m very happy,” said Jose Sartarelli, UNCW Sartarelli.

Sartarelli delivered his last address to UNCW’s board of trustees at today’s quarterly meeting. He gave a presentation reflecting on the university’s history and ideas for its future, as the campus celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.