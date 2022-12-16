UNCW holding commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday

UNCW 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Plenty of pomp and circumstance today and tomorrow, as UNCW holds its fall graduation ceremonies.

All ceremonies will take place in Trask Coliseum, with livestream accessible on the university’s livestream page one hour before each ceremony is scheduled to begin.

Ceremonies are separated by school or college and will last approximately 2 hours.

Commencement Schedule:

Friday, December 16, 6:00pm- Cameron School of Business and Watson College of Education

Saturday, December 17, 10:00am- College of Arts and Sciences

Saturday, December 17, 2:00pm- College of Health and Human Services