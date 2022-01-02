UNCW Men’s Basketball games postponed due to COVID-19

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Colonial Athletic Association announced two UNCW Men’s Basketball away games have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The games at Hofstra (Jan. 3) and Northeastern (Jan. 5) scheduled for this week have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Seahawk program.

The schools are working on rescheduling the games. Dates will be announced at a later time.