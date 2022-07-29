UNCW sees increased interest in on-campus housing for 2022-2023 school year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW students are expected to return to campus in three weeks, and with that return the university is noticing an increased interest in on-campus housing.

While freshman and sophomores are required to live on campus, rising costs of rent around the Cape Fear could be driving more upperclassmen back to on-campus living.

The university says it is not able to prove or track how big an impact the increase in rent has had on the increased interest in on-campus housing.

A statement from UNCW’s Director of Housing and Residence Life Kevin Meaney, reads in part:

“UNCW Housing and Residence Life did see a significant uptick in demand for on-campus housing this year that is likely attributable to a host of factors, including the addition of new residence halls over the past couple of years and the implementation of a sophomore live-on requirement.”

UNCW will begin moving students on-campus on August 19.