UNCW students help Leland man severely injured at fitness gym

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —A routine workout at a local gym, quickly turned into a frightening encounter for a Leland man. Frank Meskowsky said on February 16, he was at a Wilmington gym, where a stretching cage weighing hundreds of pounds toppled on top of him.

After lifting weights, he went to use a stretching machine, which he had used many times before. He said the equipment was unstable, and fell when he was using it. The incident left him with a large gash on his head, which led to surgery.

“Because I didn’t release the hands on the bar, the whole machine, 600lb machine came down on my head,” said Frank Meskowsky.

After someone lifted the equipment off him, Meskowsky was lying on his back, bleeding. UNCW senior Taylor Wright, who is studying exercise science, and nursing student Juliana Magyar, who were working out in the gym ran to help.

“From there we ran over, and grabbed towels and things we could utilize to help him. I grabbed his head to attempt to stop the bleeding, and Juliana went for his hands, because the hands were also covered in blood,” said Taylor Wright, UNCW student.

“The next thing I knew, I had two young ladies at the top of my head helping me, assisting me, when everybody else was just standing around. so if these girls were not there, I could have been dead,” said Juliana Magyar, UNCW student.

The two monitored his condition, and called 911.

“Our two goals, I would say while we were helping was to just stop the blood loss, and to keep him talking and conscious,” said Magyar.

The two were glad they were able to help him, concerned of what would have happened if they had not stayed with him until EMS arrived.

“I can remember as we were walking away, we both looked at each other, and this was when everything was done and we were in better hands of care, –and we kind of both looked at each other and were like, this is what we want to do, and we’re thankful that UNCW has the resources and amazing professors that guided us to respond in that way,” said Wright.

Meskowsky is thankful for the girls help, praising their efforts, and is concerned about the lack of aid received from gym employees.

“All the employees were there, but they really didn’t do anything. There was no first aid kit, there were no towels, nothing was there. They don’t have, –my problem is that they don’t have the training, somebody has not has an accident in the gym. They don’t know what to do,” said Meskowsky.

Meskowsky is still recovering. He received 14 staples, 10 internal stitches, and recently had surgery on March 23 for his injuries.