UNCW Theatre prepares for spooky spectacle: ‘Dracula’ comes to life on stage

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With Halloween a little more than two weeks away, the UNCW Theatre Department is prepping for a play that is wickedly theatrical.

The UNCW Theatre Department is rehearsing Dracula by Steven Dietz. It’s being directed by Professor Christopher Marino, who says they’re working to take a fresh approach on the classic story.

“It’s big! It’s probably the biggest thing we’ve tried here at UNCW. It’s epic,” Marino said. “Think about it since we were little kids watching the Count on Sesame Street or Count Chocula. The old model isn’t very scary anymore so how do we find one that can kind of do all the things that Dracula needs to do but is still kind of scary and new? That’s what we’ve been focusing on this time.”

With the help of Matthew Holtzclaw, a professional magician with experience working on and off Broadway, serving as special effects coordinator, they’re working to bring the magic of the world of Dracula to life on stage.

“He can appear and disappear. He can hypnotize and he can bite your neck and drain you and turn you into a vampire. Things like that,” Holtzclaw said. “There’s quite a bit of violence and quite a bit of supernatural special effects that happen.”

“There are some moments that are so theatrically big the audience just kind of…they almost laugh because they’re like oh my god I’m seeing this thing…like is that really happening? So being in there with the audience and seeing how they respond to this stuff is going to be a blast,” Marino said.

In addition to bringing a fantastic show to audiences, Marino says he loves bringing a spectacular experience for his students. Bringing in professionals like Holtzclaw gives the students a look into ways they can pursue a career in entertainment.

“There are many avenues towards careers in entertainment. It doesn’t have to be, I’m just an actor or I’m just in front of the camera,” Marino said. “Matt has done magic since he was a little kid. When I met him, he did a show for me years ago as an actor. Then, he bridged into all the magic stuff and that’s now his career. It’s exciting to say to students that you don’t have to look at it one way. You can find different ways in to the business and you don’t have to give up on a dream.”

Whether you’re a fan of the classic Count or in for a theatrical terror, Holtzclaw says it’s a must see.

“Director Chris Marino does really unique work when it comes to things you already know. He gives you things you want, but also things you didn’t know you want,” Holtzclaw said. “This is Dracula but it is incredibly shocking.”

Dracula opens on the Main Stage in the Cultural Arts Building at UNCW on October 26. For more information on showtimes and tickets, visit here.