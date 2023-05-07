Up Your Arts seeking talent for NC 4th of July Festival performances

Southport 4th of July Festival

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Dust off your dancing shoes, rehearse some lines, tune your musical instruments, and get ready to entertain thousands of visitors at the North Carolina 4th of July Festival.

Up Your Arts is a local nonprofit that promotes the arts. It will once again organize all the free entertainment at the annual 4th of July Festival in Southport from June 30 through July 4, 2023.

This year’s entertainment events will be held at Waterfront Park in Southport, Middleton Park in Oak Island, and at various businesses and public areas around Southport.

There is a showcase for multiple forms of talent including abbreviated plays, recitations, music, and dance.

Up Your Arts is seeking talent for performances. Contact Bonnie Bray of Up Your Arts at bbray@upyourarts.org for more information.