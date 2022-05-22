UPDATE: Five people rescued off the coast of Bald Head Island after boat capsizes

BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Five people were rescued after an incident off the coast of Bald Head Island on Sunday evening.

The North Carolina Coast Guard confirmed a Coast Guard vessel rescued five people around 6 pm off the coast of Bald Head Island.

Around 4:30 pm, Oak Island Coast Guard received notification that a boat ran out of gas five miles offshore. Coast Guard officers went to the boat to tow it to land.

Just after 6 pm, the Coast Guard got to the entrance of the Cape Fear River near Bald Head Island when several 12-foot waves hit the boat, and the boat they were towing capsized.

All five people aboard the boat being towed fell into the water. They were all rescued and no injuries have been reported.

Coast Guard officials are still trying to recover the boat from the water.