US Coast Guard returns to Charleston after intercepting drugs valued at $57.1M

The United States Coast Guard Cutter Stone returned to its homeport of Charleston on Friday following a 61-day patrol in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean.

Stone’s crew successfully interdicted two suspected drug smuggling vessels, recovering approximately 2,246 pounds of cocaine and 4,870 pounds of marijuana with an estimated combined street value of $57.1 million, according to a release. The cutter’s crew subsequently transferred 20 suspected narcotics smugglers to the Seventh Coast Guard District and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration personnel, signaling the culmination of a successful joint interagency effort in the Eastern Pacific.

