Volunteers in Southport prepare and deliver hundreds of meals on Christmas

Volunteers in Southport prepare meals to be delivered on Christmas (Photo: WWAY)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A group of volunteers got together on Christmas to prepare a hot breakfast for hundreds of people across Brunswick County.

For fourteen years, Jay Royal has organized dozens of volunteers to help in an annual Christmas breakfast distribution.

When he started the hot meal distribution more than a decade ago, it was to feed people in the homeless population, but in years following it quickly grew. With the breakfast plates now extended to families in need, people in nursing homes and hospitals, first responders, and many others who have to work on Christmas day across Brunswick County.

“It’s very humbling. You know, when you get somebody, –comes up and especially for the drivers, when they get there, and like we fed a lady with a family of eight, just to see the kid’s faces and the smiles and the thank you’s, you know it’s all –it all comes from the heart,” said Jay Royal, organizer.

He said thanks to donations from community members, this year the group was able to make nearly 400 meals. The number is close to their record high in 2019, which organizers believe it to be a strong comeback after their hiatus last year due to the pandemic.

“I can’t think of anywhere else I ever lived where I’ve ever seen this much outpouring, the donations were just mindboggling, and that’s the beauty in it, that people have not lost the true spirit of Christmas,” said Royal.

Royal said as the distribution grows each year, so does the interest from people hoping to volunteer to prepare and deliver the meals.

“We live in a beautiful community, I love it, it’s breathtaking and the surrounding areas, but what makes the place so special we have a waiting list of people that want to come and get up at 4 and 5 ‘o clock in the morning on Christmas morning and come down here and be a part of it,” said Royal.