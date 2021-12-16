Warrant: Man charged with extortion for making threats to Brunswick County sheriff, OIB police chief

John Nathan Tabor (Photo: BCSO)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man is charged with extortion after making threats to the Ocean Isle Beach police chief and the Brunswick County sheriff, according to arrest warrants.

Arrest warrants say John Nathan Tabor allegedly threatened the two men to give him “immunity” or Tabor would release false information. The threats reportedly happened to OIB Police Chief Ken Bellamy from Nov. 10 through Tuesday, Dec. 14. The warrant states Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram was threatened on Tuesday.

Tabor was arrested on Wednesday.

He also faces drug charges. Warrants for those crimes alleged Tabor had marijuana and cocaine on him while at the Brunswick County jail.

Our partners at the StarNews reports Tabor was arrested in October for stealing from a church and Habitat for Humanity store in Brunswick County.

Tabor was the chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009-2012.

He remains in the Brunswick County jail.