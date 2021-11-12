Weekend event planned at Whiteville museum celebrates Waccamaw Siouan heritage

The museum says this event honors their heritage as well as their vibrant contributions to our region today during American Indian Heritage Month.

(Photo: The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The NC Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville is hosting the Waccamaw Siouan Heritage Celebration this weekend.

Festivities will include traditional dancing demonstrations in regalia, workshops on indigenous knowledge, and vendors of indigenous crafts and food.

The Waccamaw Siouan Indians are the indigenous people of the Lower Cape Fear region. This event also continues a tradition of cooperation between the museum and the Waccamaw Siouan Indians and serves to highlight and celebrate the rich traditions and cultures present in southeastern NC.

The event is on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 415 S Madison St. in Whiteville.