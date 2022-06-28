WFD Chief rides 600 miles through Carolinas to raise money for families of fallen first responders

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Fire Department Chief Jon Mason recently took part in the 10th annual Carolina Brotherhood Ride through North Carolina and South Carolina, according to the department.

The ride took place over 6 days, and included over 600 miles of bike-riding.

Each year, the riders raise money for families of fallen firefighters, police officers and other first responders.

This year the group helped raise $30,000 for 50 families.