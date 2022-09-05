While most enjoy Labor Day off firefighters in the Cape Fear continue to serve

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– The Wilmington Fire Department is operating as normal to ensure the safety of the community this Labor Day.

Battalion Chief Michael Browning Says with more traffic this weekend from people in the area for the holiday, the majority of their calls have been downtown, but nothing unusual compared to a normal day.

“We’re fully staffed just like any other day. We’ve got all of our units in service. So far today we’ve run about 20 calls; nothing out of the ordinary, which is good. Hopefully it’ll stay that way.”

Even though the Wilmington Fire Headquarters team is at work this holiday, they say they are a big family at the station, in which they feel right at home.

A fire department spokesperson says that while the firehouses are fully staffed with humans, the four-legged firefighters, crisis response dogs “Rhys” and “Heart” have the day off.