Whiteville girl gets golden ticket to Hollywood after auditioning for American Idol

NASHVILLE, TN (WWAY) — As American Idol searches for the next singing sensation, one girl from the Cape Fear has already secured her ticket to Hollywood.

Ryleigh Madison has been singing since she was three years old at her church. Now, the 16-year-old leads the soprano section of the South Columbus High School choir, records her own music, and has made it to Hollywood after auditioning for American Idol in Nashville.

It wasn’t her first trip to Nashville, but she says it was one she will never forget. She says performing in front of the celebrity judges was nerve-wracking.

“But it was very rewarding because I got some great criticism and feedback. I have some things I need to work on no,” Madison said. “It was just an amazing experience because how many people get to say that they got to perform in front of Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie? It was amazing,”

From friends to family to the community, she’s been supported to follow her dreams from the very beginning.

“There could be some negative comments, but I have gotten zero honestly,” Madison said. “I have gotten so much support from my friends and family and that means so so much to me.”

One extra special supporter is her cousin, Dustin Chapman. He previously auditioned for the show and encouraged her to do the same. Chapman played the piano for her in the rounds before she reached the celebrity judges. The two have a new single out called “Family Thing.” Madison says the message of the song is one that’s important to her.

The 16-year-old says her small-town roots did not stop her big-city dreams. If anything, she says the close-knit community and immense support only encouraged her even more to achieve her goals.

“Don’t let the bounds of your county line get you closed in there,” Madison said. “It can seem isolating and very intimidating to go out and chase your dreams, especially in a big city and doing big things. Just because you’re from a small town, you’re capable of doing big things.”

You can follow Ryleigh Madison on all social media platforms @ryleighmadisonb. She will appear on American Idol again on the Hollywood episode on March 28.