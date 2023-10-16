Whiteville Police Department to host wellness health fair

Whiteville Police (Photo: City of Whiteville Facebook)

WHITEVILLE (WWAY) — The Whiteville Police Department is partnering with Columbus Regional Healthcare System (CRHS) to host a Wellness Health Fair on Friday, October 20th from 1 pm to 4 pm. The fair will set up grounds at the Vineland Station at 701 S Madison Street in downtown Whiteville.

It will feature health and first responder booths, a “Battle of the Badges” competition, and a pumpkin decorating contest aimed at raising cancer awareness. The organization will also take time to recognize cancer survivors.

For more information on the fair and other upcoming events, visit the City of Whiteville’s website.