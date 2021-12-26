Wildfire near Grandfather Mountain expands to 350 acres in just 2 days, officials say

ROSEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina wildfire has now exceeded 350 acres in two days and is barely contained, according to fire officials.

The Lost Cove wildfire was discovered around 9:40 a.m. on Christmas Eve when it was about 2 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

By Christmas Day, the fire had grown to more than 80 acres. Late Sunday morning the fire had exceeded 350 acres and was just 10 percent contained.

The fire is at Grandmother Mountian is in the Pisgah National Forest and about a mile from the base of Grandfather Mountain.

