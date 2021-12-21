Wilmington airport expands baggage claim with $7M project

Baggage claim area at ILM (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The new year will bring more changes at Wilmington International Airport.

It is already undergoing a $61 million expansion. Now, it has an additional $7 million for a baggage claim renovation and expansion to keep up with the airport’s rapid growth.

According to the Airport Authority, the money will improve the baggage claim lobby, expand the receiving area, and replace the claim machines with larger more modern equipment.

“The existing baggage claim devices are undersized for the current level of travelers and the equipment is at the end of its useful life,” Finance Director Robert Campbell said.

Construction is set to start next month and will last about 18 months.