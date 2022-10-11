Wilmington all-girls charter school celebrates International Day of the Girl

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington marked the 10th Anniversary of International Day of the Girl on Tuesday.

This day is meant to recognize girls’ rights and the unique challenges girls face worldwide.

Students decorated classroom doors in their own unique ways to empower women across the world.

Miss North Carolina, Karolyn Martin, was there today as well to speak to the students in a school-wide assembly.

“It kind of means, its recognition that we all don’t have the same luxuries,” said 6th grader, Isabel Marcy.

“All the struggles, all the hardships, all the good things we can do for the world, that’s what Day of the Girl means,” said senior, Cheris Singleton Irizarry.

“This school has helped us boost our confidence a little bit more, and so this day means more to us than anybody else, in my opinion,” said Paola, a founding GLOW student.

Honoring International Day of the Girl will help to inspire GLOW students to create a different future and bring people together in a shared mission to make transformational change.