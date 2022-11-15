Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry expands across Cape Fear

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY)– Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry, also known as “WARM”, now has a location in in Elizabethtown.

The new office will serve Bladen and Columbus counties, and is located in the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber Of Commerce, in the Small Business Incubator.

“WARM” provides free home repairs to homeowners struggling to make ends meet.

Director Of Communications, Suzanne Jalot, says the move is long overdue.

“We are so excited about Elizabethtown. We have expanded into Bladen and Columbus counties. Unfortunately, because there is a great need, so this is going to mean that we can serve more people in those counties, and we can serve them from the office here instead of in Wilmington,” said Jalot.

WARM is always in need of volunteers, and offers volunteer opportunities year-round. For more information on how to get involved, you can click here.