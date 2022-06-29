Wilmington business holds ‘Day of Joy’ carnival for seniors

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —A Wilmington business serving seniors and adults in need of assistance held a carnival commemorating its annual “National Day of Joy”.

Comfort Keepers Of Wilmington, along with its senior clients and their families, took part in the celebration at the Racine Drive location.

There were carnival games and prizes, and an Trolley Stop hotdog cart was on site serving lunch to attendees. The goal of the event was to emphasize the importance of finding joy, no matter what age, and to boost overall physical, mental, and emotional health.

“It’s just a day where we like to bring joy, to people like our clients, our caregivers, and just get them out and about. Especially since COVID, it’s just been a great time now to get them out and about,” said Alyssa Kelly, Comfort Keepers of Wilmington owner.

Comfort Keepers of Wilmington will also participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in November, and hopes to have more people support and join their team.