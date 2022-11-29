Wilmington businesses awarded Order of the Guardian by NC Insurance Commissioner

NC Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey presents George Chadwick Insurance with Order of the Guardian award (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two family businesses in Wilmington were honored on the state level on Tuesday afternoon.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey gave George Chadwick Insurance the Order of the Guardian award. The award honors outstanding service in the fire or insurance industries. Causey presented the awards on Tuesday to two businesses in New Hanover County that have completed over 50 years of service in the insurance industry.

George Chadwick III took over his agency from his father, George Chadwick Jr. Chadwick III’s wife managed to keep the award a surprise, and Chadwick was moved to tears as the commissioner presented it to him. He says it feels great to be recognized by his industry.

“I had the opportunity to serve for two terms as a board member for the Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina,” Chadwick III said. “When I joined the board I told them it was an honor and a time for me to give back because I’d had many years of serving this industry and working and prospering from it and I needed an opportunity to give back.”

“I think it’s important because people that have dedicated their lives to helping others protect their home and their property from loss often go without any recognition at all,” Causey said.

James E. Moore Insurance Agency on Military Cutoff Road was also given the award. It is also a family business.

The commissioner also presented the award to Richlands Insurance & Realty Inc. in Onslow County.