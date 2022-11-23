Wilmington Cargo District businesses prepare for Thanksgiving holiday shoppers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —While many businesses will be closed on Thanksgiving, some are gearing up for an anticipated rush of customers on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

The National Retail Federation thinks there will be record holiday sales this year, with more than 166 million people planning to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday.

More than 60 million shoppers in the U.S. plan to shop on small business Saturday.

Many stores in Wilmington’s Cargo District on Queen Street are planning to offer sales and discounted items for shoppers searching for gifts.

“Half United” opened its storefront in the Wilmington Cargo District on November 12.

The store gives meals to children in need for every product purchased, and the business hopes many shoppers will rush to the Cargo District and shop local for the holidays.

“What’s great about shopping small is that you are shopping with the owner, or you know a very small team, and so it’s a lot more personable and it’s, –you know, when you make a purchase at a small business, someone is like doing a happy dance,” said Ashley Collins, ‘Half United’ Retail Manager.

The Plant Outpost in the Cargo District said the rush of customers on Thanksgiving weekend will help the business continue to serve area shoppers.

“It just makes more things possible for us to continue growing, and continue being available to have more cool things for the plant parents,” said Dakota Hyde, The Plant Outpost shopper.

Out of the millions of people shopping this holiday weekend, the National Retail Federation estimates 25% are planning to shop at a local business.