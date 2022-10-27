Wilmington church hosts Novant Health breast cancer awareness workshop

A breast cancer survivor is working to spread awareness for the disease in her community.

Novant Health breast cancer awareness workshop at Freedom's Way Ministries (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

Sharon West is a two-time breast cancer survivor. She recently visited a church that was hosting a program on breast cancer awareness and decided she wanted to bring it to her own church — Freedom’s Way Ministries in Wilmington.

On Wednesday night, people gathered at the church for a presentation from Novant Health and Going Beyond the Pink. It had information on self-awareness, which is knowing how your breasts normally look and feel; the importance of regular mammograms; how different communities have different risk levels for the disease; and how to get help paying for exams if needed.

Participants even had the opportunity to feel models that show what a lump may feel like if they were checking themselves.

West says this information is powerful.

“Early detection is the best. Know your body. Know your pain and just seek help,” West said.

For more resources on breast cancer and mammograms, visit Novant Health’s website.

If you have been diagnosed with breast cancer, visit Going Beyond the Pink’s website for information and resources.