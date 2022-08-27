Wilmington church provides kids with back-to-school needs

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Trinity United Methodist Church gave away 300 backpacks on Saturday to help kids heading back to school on Monday meet their needs.

Great Clips provided free haircuts at the event so kids can look their best to start off the near school year.

There were plenty of activities and food for participants to enjoy as well.

Brock Meyer, Trinity United Methodist Church Pastor and Philip Sutton, New Hanover High Principle caught up with us on what their end goal for the event was.

“We’re together in meeting those needs of our students, and families, I think we are trying to meet needs.”

“I would echo that too, that we’re just trying to show that we’re in life together.”

Pastor Meyer says that not only do they want to meet needs, but they want to be a positive loving presence for the school and the community.