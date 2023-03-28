Wilmington city leaders discussing transportation, PFAS concerns in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, DC (WWAY) –Leaders in the City of Wilmington are in Washington, DC this week for the National League of Cities.

Mayor Bill Saffo, Mayor Pro Tem Margaret Haynes, and Councilman Clifford Barnett are all taking part in the conference.

Their agenda includes transportation and infrastructure, an ongoing response to PFAS concerns, the opioid epidemic, and mental health treatment services.

The mayor says they’re learning more about President Biden’s infrastructure plan and how Southeastern North Carolina could benefit from it. For example, how it could help support the replacement of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

“We’ll be asking or talking to the US Department of Transportation as well as our elected delegation up here is federal matching grants that we could apply for in that transportation infrastructure bill that was passed not too long ago about how we could obtain funding for this bridge possibly using federal money as opposed to going through a tolling authority,” Saffo said.

They’re also looking into how the bill could help fund the raising of Interstates 40 and 95 in an effort to prevent the major roadways from flooding during hurricanes.

“It’s a major artery into Southeastern North Carolina and a lot of resources and help come in through that highway to be blocked off from the world for four days is just…it’s unacceptable,” Saffo said.

In addition to transportation infrastructure, they’re talking PFAS. Saffo says they are advocating for more research into the impacts of the chemicals, as well as securing more funding so other communities can access clean drinking water.

“I think not only in Wilmington and New Hanover County and the surrounding areas but around the country to see what we can do to get additional funding for infrastructure improvements not only for Wilmington but the surrounding areas so it’s going to be an ongoing battle for quite some time,” Saffo said. “As I said, the polluters are the ones that have to pay for this.”