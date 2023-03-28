Wilmington dietician speaks on Mediterranean diet health benefits

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Novant Health dietician is encouraging those hoping to improve their health through their meals, to consider adopting a new diet.

Sara Parrish, a wellness dietician said the Mediterranean Diet is not a new concept, and is based on traditional eating habits in countries along the Mediterranean Sea.

The diet can help improve blood sugar levels, aid in weight loss, and reduce inflammation, and reduce your risk of heart disease or stroke.

Meals that fall in line with the Mediterranean diet include eating many fruits, vegetables, beans, whole grains, and nuts, while also limiting highly processed foods, added sugars, dairy, and red meat.

“It’s not an all or nothing type of diet, where you’re having to follow a set of rules. It’s more just focusing on being more plant forward, getting more of these, you know, one ingredient, less processed foods into our diets. So, I think it’s something that anyone can do, because there’s no, like, all or nothing mentality in this sort of plan,” said Sara Parrish, Novant Health wellness dietician.

Parrish also said a Mediterranean diet has been shown to have mental health benefits, and has shown to reduce depressive symptoms.