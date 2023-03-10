Wilmington doctor offers tips on treatment and prevention for seasonal allergies

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The milder temperatures causing some plants and trees to bloom early​, which is causing an early start to pollen and allergy season.

Dr. Austin Sherman with Novant Health says over the last couple of weeks, they’ve seen a surge in patients coming in with seasonal allergy symptoms.

Sherman said there are a few things you can do to reduce the symptoms. On top of spending less time outdoors when pollen counts are high.

He said you can get ahead of your symptoms by using over-the-counter allergy medications daily.

“Just really getting the information out there about preventative health care and just trying to get those daily medications, and hopefully this allergy season for the ones accounted for won’t be as bad,” said Dr. Austin Sherman.

According to a report by Climate Central, warmer temperatures over the last five decades have changed the growing season in more than 200 cities in the U.S. leading to longer allergy seasons.