Wilmington Fire Department investigates after fire displaces three people

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The Wilmington Fire Department is investigating a fire that left three people without a place to stay.

Crews responded to the fire at a home on Wooster Street, near South 15th Street around 9:30 on Monday, January 17.

Everyone was out of the home when fire crews arrived, and the fire was put out within an hour.

One resident was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. At this time, the cause of the fire has not been determined.