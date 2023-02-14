Wilmington florist tackles Valentine’s Day rush of customers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Across the country and in the Cape Fear area, many people are rushing to grab gifts for their sweethearts on Valentine’s Day. WWAY spoke with a florist in Wilmington about one of their busiest days of the year.

Flora Verdi say it started getting a rush of people placing orders for flowers for their valentines two weeks ago.

Owner Maria Cholanian says they had more than 125 orders to fill. She says the most requested flower is roses, but she incorporates many other flowers into the arrangements.

She says with one floral designer and one assistant, they’ve worked long hours to make sure the orders get to where they need to go.

“It’s a lot of hard work. You know, but the greatest thing about it is definitely knowing that what you’re putting together is going to be a wow for somebody on the other end, –the receiving end, and to be honest I’ve always loved Valentine’s Day. It’s just the anticipation of romance, and just all that’s coming for a nice couple in love. I love it,” said Maria Cholanian, Flora Verdi owner.

According to the National Retail Federation, people are expected to spend $25.9 billion on Valentine’s Day this year, with the top gifts being flowers, greeting cards, an evening out, and jewelry.