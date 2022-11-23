Wilmington International Airport officials offer tips for travelers flying for Thanksgiving

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington International Airport is expecting travel numbers to reach pre-pandemic levels for Thanksgiving, and airport officials and TSA are offering tips and reminders to travelers.

ILM officials offering a reminder to travelers on what food items can be in a checked bag and what can go through checkpoints.

Wilmington International Airport says Wednesday afternoon was the peak time for people traveling to and from ILM for Thanksgiving holiday travel. Sunday is also expected to be a busy day at the airport.

Travelers advised to get to the airport at least 2 hours prior to your flight departure time.

“Thanksgiving is always a very busy travel time across the country so we recommend you get to the airport a little earlier, but we’re well set up to handle the volume that we expect, and we’re looking forward to seeing everybody off to visit friends over the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Jeff Bourk, ILM airport director.

Mark Howell, a TSA regional spokesperson, says not many people fly to their Thanksgiving holiday location with prepared food, but most fly back with leftovers. They want air travelers to be aware of the “do’s and don’ts” when it comes to food.

“The general rule of thumb is if you can pump it, spread it, spray it, or spill it, and it’s more than 3.4 ounces, then you should pack it in your checked luggage. Another way to kind of think about it is if you take your container, of leftovers, and your casseroles –things like that, if you tilt it a little bit at an angle and it starts to move, then it’s going to fall under that liquid category, and you may want to put it in your checked luggage,” said Mark Howell, TSA regional spokesperson.

Howell also says that if you do plan to fly with your Thanksgiving leftovers in your carry-on, you should freeze them until they are solid.