Wilmington Lodge #319 offers new trade scholarship

(Photo: MGN Online)

WILMINGTON (WWAY) – Wilmington Lodge #319 is offering a new scholarship intended for students attending, or going to attend community college, vocational training, or any trade school.

The program is not limited to rising seniors that are still in high school.

Those older students that have been working, and out of school for a few years, may apply as well.

A scholarship of $1,000 will be awarded each year to one applicant.

The application for the scholarship may be found here: 319_Scholarship_Application-2-1

The scholarship is fully funded, and ready to be awarded in 2023; however, donations may be made to increase the fund, and thereby either increase the amount of the scholarship each year, or award multiple scholarships each year.

If you wish to contribute to the Scholarship Endowment Fund contact one of the primary officers of the lodge or the Secretary.