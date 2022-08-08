Wilmington man faces new charges after being arrested in January on child porn charges

(Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has received more charges on top of the original charges he faced following his arrest earlier this year.

Our ABC affiliate in Florida reports that 33-year-old Kenneth Nicholas Rock posed as a 15-year-old on Snapchat to get sexually explicit photos from an underage girl.

Investigators with the Lynn Haven Florida Police Department say they were able to identify the suspect as Kenneth Rock of Wilmington, and he was charged with using a computer service for obscene communications and extortion.

The Wilmington Police Department arrested Rock in January after being contacted by the Lynn Haven Police Department.

Police say the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office had issued warrants for Rock on another child offense and those charges were issued to Rock last week.

Rock is currently in the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Jail facing charges of Indecent Liberties with a Child, Sexual Exploitation of a minor 2nd degree, kidnapping 1st degree, rape of a child, among other charges, totaling over $4,000,000 in secured bonds.

The Wilmington Police Department says other charges may be coming in the future.