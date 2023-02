Wilmington man sentenced to prison for second degree rape

(Photo: District Attorney's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County jury convicted a Wilmington man of second-degree rape Friday afternoon.

Richard Donald Mills was found guilty of the rape charge and 3 counts of second-degree forcible sex offense.

He was found not guilty of kidnapping.

Mills was arrested in September of 2021 in a home on Davie Drive, and was initially held on a $1,250,000 secured bond.

He will spend at least 27 years in prison.