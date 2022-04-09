Wilmington native and NFL player attends inaugural The Signature event benefiting youth focused nonprofits

Alex Highsmith at inaugural The Signature event. April 9, 2022 (Photo: Celeste Smith/ WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An inaugural derby style event was held at Marina Grill on Saturday, with an invited guest of Wilmington Native and linebacker with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Alex Highsmith.

The event named “The Signature”, rolled out a red carpet and encouraged attendees to dress in their derby best, sporting fascinators, seersucker suits, and bow ties. The event was held from 2pm -7pm, and was geared towards an adult crowd. It featured best-dressed contests, music and dancing, and giveaways.

Event organizers, Highsmith Branding Group and DyHard Productions, said the goal of the event was to bring together family, friends of all racial and ethnic backgrounds, and others in the community together during one of the biggest weekends in Wilmington.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Alex Highsmith Family Foundation and the Barbara Highsmith Reading Academy of Wilmington, both dedicated to helping the youth.

“My family and my cousin and I have always wanted to do something that’s fun, that’s different, and we can also have the opportunity to give back to the community,” said Highsmith Branding Group’s President Ronnie Highsmith, event organizer.

“Everything I’ve done has really been geared towards the youth. So, I’m just thankful, I’ll just be able to have it, because I remember when I was in their shoes, and their age. So I just want to be able to have an impact, like a bunch of athletes had an impact on me. So, that’s what I feel like God has called me to do,” said Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker.

The Alex Highsmith Family Foundation is dedicated to the advancement and enrichment of underserved youth in Wilmington, Pittsburgh, and Charlotte. the Barbara Highsmith Reading Academy’s mission is to eliminate the literacy gap of emerging second-graders who are functionally illiterate.