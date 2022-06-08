Wilmington nonprofit awarded a grant to offer utility and rental assistance

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local nonprofit that helps provide emergency shelter to families facing homelessness received a grant to expand its services.

Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear has been awarded a $15,000 grant to start a prevention program that will offer rental and utility assistance for families. The program will also provide counseling on how to use the new services, and how to bring in additional income and pay bills without assistance. Family promise plans to match the grant funding, and use donations to reach their goal of $80,000 to maintain the program.

Executive Director Anne Best says increased need from local residents prompted them to expand their services.

“We applied for this money to help families in this area, because we’ve gotten so many phone calls. Today alone, we’ve gotten 34 calls up until 12 o’clock today, trying to help families. These funds are strictly for families,” said Anne Best, Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear executive director.

Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear is now accepting applications for its new rental and utility assistance prevention program.