Wilmington nonprofit connects with kids through refurbished bikes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A nonprofit that provides nearly a thousand free bikes to kids each year, is also serving as a safe space for children over the summer.

“A Bike for Every Child” gives children the opportunity to stop by their location in the Harrelson Center and learn bike mechanics.

The agency collects new and gently used bicycles for the program.

With schools out on summer vacation, A Bike for Every Child has seen around thirty kids stopping by to learn and connect each week, along with teenage interns through the nonprofit Voyage.

“I like giving back, that’s what I want to do. I want to give back when I get older. So, why not do it now,” said Cemija Dinkins, intern.

“Here we really like to put them in the forefront of what we’re trying to do. You know, the premise of building a relationship first, and then hopefully they’ll gain some skills and mechanics, but really what we’re trying to do is, we’re trying to build their life skills,” said Dusty Casteen, A Bike for Every Child director.

A Bike for Every Child relies on bike donations for its goal.