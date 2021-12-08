Wilmington nonprofit gifts local families live Christmas trees

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local nonprofit gathering live Christmas trees, to help families in the surrounding area deck the halls for the holidays.

Ben’s Branches is a nonprofit founded in memory of Benjamin Pickett, who died in 2008 at age 19. Benjamin Pickett’s family and friends founded Ben’s Branches to highlight his love for the outdoors, kids, and animals using community outreach in Christmas tree distribution, animal rescue, and educational adventures.

For seven years, the non-profit has been giving local families in need live Christmas trees. Robbie Pickett, Ben’s older brother says the organization’s reach has grown over the years.

“I went to Boone to pick up seven trees, to give to families, that’s –in memory of Ben, but for my parents, brothers, in memory of them in honor, that has been about 1,000 trees now over the last seven years,” said Robbie Pickett.

With the help of donations from Ceviche’s restaurant, Barr Evergreens Christmas tree farm, and partnerships with the Good Shepherd Center and the Brigade Boys and Girls Club, the nonprofit will gift more than 100 families Christmas trees this holiday season.

“It’s like Santa came early. We’re so excited, it is our 7th year partnering with Ben’s Branches, and it just gives that extra holiday smile and push to our club families. So, we’re so thankful for what this organization’s been able to do,” said Angie Hill, Brigade Boys and Girls Club CEO

Pickett said as Ben’s Branches continues to grow, it remains a true reflection of his brother’s memory.

“It’s become just as much for us, and for our healing process, to remember Ben and the way that he lit up rooms, as it has been about the families that we get to bring trees and lights and gifts to,” said Pickett.

Ben’s Branches will be accepting donations for live trees, gently used ornaments, and holiday lights until December 18.