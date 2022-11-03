Wilmington organizations offer voters ride to the polls

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Many area organizations are offering voters a ride to the polls, one is the New Hanover chapter of the National Black Leadership Caucus. They have seen a steady number of people seeking their services for this election.

Sonya Patrick with the National Black Leadership Caucus says they have dozens of people from various churches and organizations lending a helping hand to drive people to the polls.

They are also using a van to take people to their precincts. All you need to do is call the organization to schedule a free ride.

Patrick says many people are using this service because of the high cost of gas. She expects to see a rush of people calling them on election day.

“We don’t care about party affiliation. We just want to make sure everybody gets to exercise their constitutional right to vote. This is all during the early vote, and election day as well,” said Sonya Patrick, National Black Leadership Caucus representative.

The New Hanover Chapter of the National Black Leadership Caucus will also be hosting a “Party to the Polls” event on election day at 1312 Nun Street from Noon to 6pm. Wave Transit and the New Hanover County NAACP are also offering free rides to the polls on election day, November 8.