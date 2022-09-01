Wilmington overdose survivors share stories on Int’l Overdose Awareness Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Coastal Horizons Quick Response Team (QRT) hosted a free event on Wednesday evening for International Overdose Awareness Day.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, an average of nine North Carolinians die each day from drug overdose. Buffy Taylor, QRT Supervisor, says Wednesday’s event was held to remember those who lost their battle with addiction and to remind those still fighting that overdose deaths are 100% preventable.

“I think this event is powerful. We wanted it to be powerful, more than anything,” Taylor said. “The message is to come together that people are not alone through this and there are options. To walk away with hope, a lot of resources, and knowing that their community cares about them.”

Several recovering addicts and overdose survivors shared their stories on Wednesday.

Sean Franzson struggled with addiction for more than a decade and overdosed several times. One of the last times, he took a pressed pill.

“That pill contained fentanyl, which caused me to overdose for several hours on a toilet seat up against my arm. I crushed my cyatic nerve, I crushed my left arm,” Franzson said.

Franzson spent several months in the critical care unit on dialysis. His body went septic and he ended up spending nearly two years in a wheelchair after losing feeling in his legs and feet. A feeling of unworthiness caused a lack of motivation to re-learn to walk.

“What happened over time though was the determination,” Franzson said. “I wanted to get clean. I wanted to do something different and not let my mental health and my substance use take over and ultimately kill me…It wasn’t about me at first. It was about not allowing my family to have to bury me, essentially.”

As of February 20, 2020, Franzson has been living clean and has re-learned to walk and run.

After living homeless during his addiction, he’s now using his experience to connect with others by working in homeless outreach for Coastal Horizons.

“They don’t typically like to listen to other people that haven’t been that route but I was the same way. So actually having that experience I can actually engage with them a lot better,” he said.

For anyone still struggling, Franzson says it is possible to live a life free of addiction.

“I thought I was hopeless, helpless, and I didn’t think I deserved to get clean. I felt like the people I hurt in the past, my family, my friends, I wasn’t good enough to live a normal life,” he said. “Now I get to help other people. If anyone is struggling with addiction, look for treatments. There’s funding out there. Get help, find a career, and find something you love to do again. If you don’t do it for you, do it for your family, your son, your daughter. Just as a stepping stone to love yourself afterward.”

To learn more about Coastal Horizons and find addiction resources, visit here.